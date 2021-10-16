200 families from across Gujarat convert to Buddhism

Around 200 Dalit families from different cities of Gujarat embraced Buddhism in Ahmedabad’s Old City area on Friday morning, on the occasion of Ashok Vijayadashmi.

On October 14, 1956, Dr B R Ambedkar had embraced Buddhism with 3,65,000 of his followers at a ceremony in Nagpur. Since that day, there is a tradition wherein wherein Dalits and members of other underprivileged castes convert to Buddhism on the day of Vijayadashmi.

On Friday morning, the Gujarat Buddhist Academy had organised the Buddh Dhamma Deeksha Samaroh, in which a total of 312 men, women and children from 200 families embraced Buddhism at an event at Dr BR Ambedkar Park in Majur Gam.

Gujarat Buddhist Academy general secretary Ramesh Banker told The Indian Express, “Since 1956, a tradition has been following that on the day of Vijayadashmi, people from underprivileged castes convert to Buddhism. Today, 200 families from Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Bhavnagar, Amreli and other cities of Gujarat had come to Ahmedabad to convert to Buddhism. They first sign a self-declaration form, wherein they state that they are converting to Buddhism out of their own will without any greed, seduction or threats made to them. The forms will be sent to their respective district collectors in order to avail certificates. We also tell the converts that by embracing Buddhism, they will not be losing any caste-based reservation benefits which the Indian government has bestowed upon them. After they embrace Buddhism and get deeksha, we offer them a book kit free of cost, where they are taught about Buddhism and the Constitution, along with the life and journey of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.”

Banker aadded, “Baba Saheb converted to Buddhism because it is the only religion where there are no class/caste distinctions and the practice of untouchability doesn’t exist… Moreover there is no blind faith and superstitions in Buddhism.”