200 detained, released after several gather to support Sonam Wangchuk

The roads outside the Gujarat University, where the protest was held, swarmed with policemen, police vans and patrolling vehicles since the afternoon. While it was not clear who announced it, the demonstration was scheduled around 6 pm.

Hundreds of young men and women took part in a demonstration held in solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk and Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, here on Wednesday.

The roads outside the Gujarat University, where the protest was held, swarmed with policemen, police vans and patrolling vehicles since the afternoon. While it was not clear who announced it, the demonstration was scheduled around 6 pm.

Even as the number of protesters who walked the several lanes and bylanes around the university to join the call swelled, police prevented people from congregating and detained those who held placards and shouted slogans.

Among those detained was Jignya Vyas, a popular Gujarati theatre actor who got into a police van reciting the famous lines by Shailendra—”Tu zinda hai toh zindagi ki jeet pe yakeen kar”.