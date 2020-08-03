20-yr-old Covid patient’s death in Gir Somnath: Veraval docs return to duty after 8 held for assaulting physician

According to the police, the incident occurred around 8:45 pm on July 31 when Dr Akash Shah (30) was assaulted by a mob of 10-12 persons outside the civil hospital in Veraval. (Representational) According to the police, the incident occurred around 8:45 pm on July 31 when Dr Akash Shah (30) was assaulted by a mob of 10-12 persons outside the civil hospital in Veraval. (Representational)

Doctors returned to duty at the Veraval Civil Hospital in Gir Somnath, two days after a physician was assaulted and the hospital was vandalised by the relatives of a 20-year-old Covid-19 patient who died during treatment. The doctors returned to the hospital after the police assured them of safety and arrested eight accused in the case.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 8:45 pm on July 31 when Dr Akash Shah (30) was assaulted by a mob of 10-12 persons outside the civil hospital in Veraval. The accused perpetrators were allegedly upset after a 20-year-old woman, Namiraben Shirajit, a native of Veraval, died during her Covid treatment after she was admitted to the hospital the same day. The agitated relatives of the deceased patient had vandalised the hospital premises after which the doctors present had left.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Akash Shah said, “The patient was ill for seven days and her family brought her to civil hospital around 2:30 pm on Friday. Her oxygen saturation was low at 20%. After admitting her in the suspected patients’ ward, we immediately incubated her and shifted her to the intensive care unit where she was kept on a ventilator. Her situation gradually improved and we were keeping her under observation. Around 8 pm, my shift ended. However, since the case was critical, I went to check on the patient one more time but her pulse was not found. I then tried calling the number left by the patient’s relative, but the call didn’t go through. I informed another doctor, who is a known acquaintance of the patient’s family, who then informed them about her demise. As I was leaving the hospital premises around 8:45 pm, the family of the patient assaulted me and then went on to vandalise the hospital.”

Following the incident, at least six doctors of the civil hospital had left the premises. A day later, police took cognisance of the case and started detaining the accused.

“We have arrested eight accused in the case, with the main perpetrators identified as Akram Saiyed and Mahmad Sohil Sirajit. They have been booked under IPC sections 146 for rioting, 332 for causing hurt to public servant, 504 for intentional insult, 427 for mischief, sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act. All eight accused are relatives of the deceased patient and after our action, the doctors have returned to the hospital,” said DD Parmar, police inspector, Veraval city police station.

Confirming the same, Dr Akash Shah said, ”The Indian Medical Association (IMA) asked us to return to duty after which all of us returned on Saturday evening.”

