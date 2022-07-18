scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

20 trains on Mumbai-Delhi route cancelled after goods wagons derail in Gujarat

Work is on to restore the section between the Dahod and Limkheda stations of the Ratlam railway division, the main line connecting the four railway zones of the country.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
July 18, 2022 3:28:13 pm
According to the Western Railway, wagons of the goods train meant to transport coal were running empty when they overturned. (Express photo)

Twenty trains on the Mumbai-Delhi route have been cancelled and about 16 trains diverted after a goods train derailed early on Monday near Mangal Mahudi in Dahod district of Gujarat, between the Dahod and Limkheda stations of the Ratlam railway division.

The Western Railway said the accident occurred around 12.48 am, leading to the disruption of the main railway line connecting Mumbai and Delhi. Several trains from Mumbai, Goa and southern states to Delhi, Jaipur and Indore have been cancelled.

Eyewitnesses told police and railway officials that the wagons derailed with a deafening noise. (Express photo)

According to the railway, wagons of the goods train meant to transport coal were running empty when they overturned. Eyewitnesses told police and railway officials that the wagons derailed with a deafening noise.

An official said that on Monday afternoon, the work was on to restore the section. It is the main line connecting the four railway zones of the country. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

