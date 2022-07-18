20 trains on Mumbai-Delhi route cancelled after goods wagons derail in Gujarat

July 18, 2022 3:28:13 pm
Twenty trains on the Mumbai-Delhi route have been cancelled and about 16 trains diverted after a goods train derailed early on Monday near Mangal Mahudi in Dahod district of Gujarat, between the Dahod and Limkheda stations of the Ratlam railway division.
The Western Railway said the accident occurred around 12.48 am, leading to the disruption of the main railway line connecting Mumbai and Delhi. Several trains from Mumbai, Goa and southern states to Delhi, Jaipur and Indore have been cancelled.
According to the railway, wagons of the goods train meant to transport coal were running empty when they overturned. Eyewitnesses told police and railway officials that the wagons derailed with a deafening noise.
An official said that on Monday afternoon, the work was on to restore the section. It is the main line connecting the four railway zones of the country. No casualties have been reported in the incident.
