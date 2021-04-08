20 illegal softwares used to book tickets detected: Railways

The railway officials also informed that a cyber cell has been setup at the WR headquarters in Mumbai to deal with detection of e-touting cases. (Representational Photo/File)

The Railway Police Force (RPF) of the Western Railways have detected 20 illegal software which the touts were allegedly using to book tickets after the Covid-19 outbreak since the train services resumed from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

According to Western Railway officials, the RPF under the Principal Chief Security Commissioner PC Sinha has been able to put a curb on the system of touts misusing IRCTC website through cloning softwares to book multiple tickets in order to create a fake demand of tickets and later sell those off in blackmarket.

“Since the train services resumed from June 2020, the RPF has shown remarkable commitment in tackling the menace of e-ticket touting by detecting as many as 20 illegal softwares and after analyzing the data, more than 344 cases were registered and 351 persons were arrested in one year. Moreover, we have also blocked 2050 IDs using the illegal software on the IRCTC website and seized a total 6375 tickets. We have arrested a total of 752 touts across the Western Railways and forfeited tickets worth Rs 53.89 lakh,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR.

Among the 20 illegal softwares, the most notable one was the ‘Real Mango’ software used by touts at the Surat Railway Station as per railway officials.

“After the scam was busted by the RPF in Surat, a total of 46 cases were registered under section 143 of the Railways act and total 48 persons were arrested from across the country in the scam,” said Thakur.

The railway officials also informed that a cyber cell has been setup at the WR headquarters in Mumbai to deal with detection of e-touting cases.