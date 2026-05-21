20 children from Bihar rescued from Rajkot garment factory, owner arrested

The FIR in the case was filed at Jetpur Udhyognagar police station on the basis of a complaint by a police personnel on behalf of the state.

A TOTAL of 20 children, aged between 11 and 17 years, were on Wednesday rescued from a garment factory in Jetpur town of rural Rajkot by the police, with the owner of the unit being booked for human trafficking and bonded child labour.

The action was taken on the basis of information from the Association for Voluntary Action (AVA).

All the rescued children belong to West Champaran district of Biha, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Simran Bhardwaj said the unit owner, Zulfikar Abdulhashnat Iraqi, was arrested.

The FIR in the case was filed at Jetpur Udhyognagar police station on the basis of a complaint by a police personnel on behalf of the state.