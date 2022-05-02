scorecardresearch
Monday, May 02, 2022
20 CBI law officers to attend training at RRU

CBI law officers consist of public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors who work along with CBI sleuths in order to attain better conviction rate in courts.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Ahmedabad |
May 2, 2022 6:01:09 am
"The programme is designed to incorporate relevant aspects of investigation, prosecution and trial under CBI jurisdiction," read a statement from RRU.

As many as 20 law officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will undertake a week-long “capacity building programme” at the Gandhinagar-based Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) from Monday.

According to RRU officials, this is the second batch of CBI law officers attending a week-long session with the School of Security, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice at RRU.

“The programme is designed to incorporate  relevant aspects of investigation, prosecution and trial  under CBI jurisdiction,” read a statement from RRU.

