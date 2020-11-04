‘20-20 Lamps’: Initiative to teach math using DIY eco-friendly lamps launched

Professor Manish Jain, coordinator at CCL, told The Indian Express that the aim of the initiative was to use environment-friendly and self-made decorations for Diwali, while also teaching lessons in mathematics. Each new paper lamp is based on mathematical concepts.

In an initiative that combines creativity and mathematics, a team of the Centre for Creative Learning (CCL) at IIT, Gandhinagar, has launched the 20-20 Lamps (20 Days, 20 Math Lamps) series, which started on Dussehra and will last until Diwali.

The team releases a YouTube video with instructions on how to make paper lamps of new shapes every day, and also explains the math behind the particular shape of platonic and Archimedean solids such as Tetrahedron, Octahedron, Cubes, and Dodecahedron, among others.

Professor Manish Jain, coordinator at CCL, told The Indian Express that the aim of the initiative was to use environment-friendly and self-made decorations for Diwali, while also teaching lessons in mathematics. Each new paper lamp is based on mathematical concepts.

The initiative originated during an episode of the 3030 STEM programme, which is a weekly YoutTube series to teach math and science using concepts from everyday life. The programme has around four lakh registered users and more than 15 lakh views.

“In these difficult times, 20-20 Lamps is a great way for the whole family to sit together and get creative…The math behind these lamps is interesting, and minimal material is required to make them – only chart paper and glue or staplers. No plastic is used, so the idea encourages celebrating festivals using environment-friendly decorations,” Professor Jain said.

