Saturday, May 21, 2022
2-yr-old, father killed as wall collapses after rammed by JCB

The JCB driver has been booked for his alleged negligence that resulted in the death of two, said police. According to Gomtipur police officials, the process of registering an FIR in the case was underway as of Saturday night.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 22, 2022 12:16:44 am

A two-year-old girl and her 24-year-old father were killed after a compound wall collapsed after being hit by a JCB machine near the Khokhra railway overbridge in Ahmedabad.

Confirming the death of Prakash Salat (24) and his two-year-old daughter Seema Salat, Gomtipur police station inspector VS Vanzara said a complaint was filed by Prakash’s brother Dhirubhai Salat (34). “Prima facie, we are naming the driver, Mukesh Solanki (40), as an accused and charges pertaining to the offence of causing death by negligence will be applicable. The accused driver is currently admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital after suffering injuries from the mob that attacked him after the incident. The post mortem of the deceased will be conducted on Sunday,” said Vanzara.

AMC standing committee chairman Hitesh Barot said the contractor company, Ranjit Buildcon, has agreed to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each of the deaths to help the family.

