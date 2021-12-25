2 youths held with charas in Ahmedabad, say police

Ahmedabad Police arrested two youths from Jammu and Kashmir allegedly in possession of around one kilogram of charas on Thursday night.

According to police, Farooq Ahmad Konshi (22) and Bilal Ahmad Puswal (22), residents of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, were held from Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad around 11 pm Thursday when they were allegedly carrying a consignment of charas.

“Based on the information that two youths who have come from Jammu and Kashmir are trying to sell narcotics in Ahmedabad, a police team intercepted the duo who was on foot, in an area in Sarkhej. We have found 34 packets of charas weighing 990 grams in total,” said a police officer at Sarkhej Police Station.

“The accused were interrogated after which they revealed that they had brought the narcotics from Jammu and Kashmir and were looking for a buyer. A sample of the drugs has been sent to the forensic sciences laboratory and the duo have been booked under sections of the NDPS Act,” the officer added.