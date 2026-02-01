2 women ‘child traffickers’ held in Surat

The police team then went to Jehangirpura in Surat and nabbed another woman, Laxmi Sonawane (44), of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

By: Express News Service
3 min readSuratFeb 1, 2026 11:51 AM IST
Two women arrested in Surat for attempting to sell a 10-day-old baby girl for ₹2.5 lakh; newborn brought from Maharashtra, police say.Two women arrested in Surat for attempting to sell a 10-day-old baby girl for ₹2.5 lakh; newborn brought from Maharashtra. (Representational image)
Make us preferred source on Google

THE SURAT crime branch on Friday arrested two women who were in search of “customers” to “sell” a 10-day-old girl child for around Rs 2.5 lakh. The arrested accused told the police that the newborn was brought from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra a few days ago. The actual mother of the newborn is an unmarried young woman who was in contact with one of the accused.

On a tip-off, a police team led by inspector R I Jadeja raided a house in Surat on Friday. The police teams found a woman, Anjali, and a newborn baby, and on checking the woman’s mobile phone, the police found messages that she allegedly sent to different persons about “selling” the newborn.

The police team then went to Jehangirpura in Surat and nabbed another woman, Laxmi Sonawane (44), of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

The duo were taken to a police station, where they admitted that they got the child from a young woman in Maharashtra.

Chowk Bazaar police inspector N G Chaudhary said, “The actual mother of the newborn child has been identified. She is an unmarried girl aged around 19. She was in a relationship with a youth from the same village. She became pregnant, and the boy left her. The victim girl disclosed this to her parents, but it was too late for an abortion. Days after she delivered the child, she handed the infant over to the accused. The infant has been sent to a child care home. Further investigation is underway.”

The told the police that the newborn was brought from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra a few days ago. The actual mother of the newborn is an unmarried young woman who was in contact with one of the accused.

On a tip-off, a police team led by inspector R I Jadeja raided a house in Surat on Friday. The police teams found a woman and a newborn baby, and on checking the woman’s mobile phone, the police found messages that she allegedly sent to different persons about “selling” the newborn.

Story continues below this ad

The police team then went to Jehangirpura in Surat and nabbed another woman, Laxmi Sonawane (44), of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

The duo were taken to a police station, where they admitted that they got the child from a young woman in Maharashtra.

Chowk Bazaar police inspector N G Chaudhary said, “The actual mother of the newborn child has been identified. She is an unmarried teeanger. She was in a relationship with a youth from the same village. She became pregnant, and the boy left her. She disclosed this to her parents, but it was too late for an abortion. Days after she delivered the child, she handed the infant over to the accused. The infant has been sent to a child care home. Further investigation is underway.”

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The increase in the government’s financial burden in the years to come will also be a factor once the 8th Pay Commission recommendations get implemented.
New debt-GDP fiscal anchor will likely open space for higher capex
AR Rahman appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
The Great Indian Kapil Show: AR Rahman says 'problem with the world is how messages get corrupted on the way'
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Arshdeep
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Live Blog
Advertisement