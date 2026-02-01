2 women ‘child traffickers’ held in Surat

THE SURAT crime branch on Friday arrested two women who were in search of “customers” to “sell” a 10-day-old girl child for around Rs 2.5 lakh. The arrested accused told the police that the newborn was brought from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra a few days ago. The actual mother of the newborn is an unmarried young woman who was in contact with one of the accused.

On a tip-off, a police team led by inspector R I Jadeja raided a house in Surat on Friday. The police teams found a woman, Anjali, and a newborn baby, and on checking the woman’s mobile phone, the police found messages that she allegedly sent to different persons about “selling” the newborn.

The police team then went to Jehangirpura in Surat and nabbed another woman, Laxmi Sonawane (44), of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

The duo were taken to a police station, where they admitted that they got the child from a young woman in Maharashtra.

Chowk Bazaar police inspector N G Chaudhary said, “The actual mother of the newborn child has been identified. She is an unmarried girl aged around 19. She was in a relationship with a youth from the same village. She became pregnant, and the boy left her. The victim girl disclosed this to her parents, but it was too late for an abortion. Days after she delivered the child, she handed the infant over to the accused. The infant has been sent to a child care home. Further investigation is underway.”

The told the police that the newborn was brought from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra a few days ago. The actual mother of the newborn is an unmarried young woman who was in contact with one of the accused.

On a tip-off, a police team led by inspector R I Jadeja raided a house in Surat on Friday. The police teams found a woman and a newborn baby, and on checking the woman’s mobile phone, the police found messages that she allegedly sent to different persons about “selling” the newborn.

Story continues below this ad

The police team then went to Jehangirpura in Surat and nabbed another woman, Laxmi Sonawane (44), of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

The duo were taken to a police station, where they admitted that they got the child from a young woman in Maharashtra.

Chowk Bazaar police inspector N G Chaudhary said, “The actual mother of the newborn child has been identified. She is an unmarried teeanger. She was in a relationship with a youth from the same village. She became pregnant, and the boy left her. She disclosed this to her parents, but it was too late for an abortion. Days after she delivered the child, she handed the infant over to the accused. The infant has been sent to a child care home. Further investigation is underway.”