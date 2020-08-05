2 women among 13 who cleared civil services exam from Gujarat

Akarshi Jain (26), a law graduate from National Law University, Jodhpur has been preparing for the UPSC since her graduation 2016 and could make it in her fourth attempt. She is ranked 140. Akarshi Jain (26), a law graduate from National Law University, Jodhpur has been preparing for the UPSC since her graduation 2016 and could make it in her fourth attempt. She is ranked 140.

As many as 13 candidates from Gujarat cleared the civil services examination, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

The 13 candidates, of which two were female candidates, who made it to the list are ranked between 84 and 799. Also, three of them are Gujarat Administrative Services (GAS) officers from batches 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Kartik Jivani, an undertrainee at IPS national police academy, Hyderabad is ranked 84.

“The only probable candidates to get IAS among the shortlisted 13 from Gujarat under the general category, Kartik got selected as IPS last year. As there are 72 IAS seats under general category, this year and he is ranked 84 so his is a borderline case,” said K M Bhimjiyani director general of Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA). All these 13 candidates were registered at SPIPA.

Jitendra Agrawal (32) who is ranked 128, is a GAS 2018 batch officer currently posted as Deputy Municipal Commissioner in Gandhinagar. He was posted at the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation last week from Santrampur, Mahisagar where he was Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) for five months. Jitendra says it has come as a blessing since it was his fourth and last attempt at UPSC.

Another successful candidate, Akarshi Jain (26), a law graduate from National Law University, Jodhpur has been preparing for the UPSC since her graduation 2016 and could make it in her fourth attempt. She is ranked 140.

“I feel elated as I was working for this for quite some time now,” says Akarshi who would be the second from her family in civil services. Her father, an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, is Principal Chief Commissioner, GST at Ahmedabad.

Prabhat Singh (30), ranked 377, feels himself “fifth time lucky” as this is his fifth attempt but the first time when he could clear his Preliminary – the first of the three phases of the civil service examinations. Prabhat has also cleared GAS in 2019. A law postgraduate, he has also worked part time as an advocate before his GAS results came in which he was ranked 138. At present, he is working as State Tax Officer, Surat for last six months.

Out of the 13, only two — Pinkeshkumar Parmar (ranked 575) and Priyank Galchar (ranked 799) – had chosen Gujarati as medium of Mains exam, while others opted for English medium. Only one candidate, Priyank Galchar, had opted for Hindi as medium of Interview.

As many as 41 candidates had cleared Mains this year. In 2018-2019, 19 candidates made it to the final list, out of the 42 who cleared the Mains. The highest number of candidates who had cleared the UPSC exams from Gujarat was in 2017-’18 — 22.

