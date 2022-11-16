2 Una flogging case accused booked for threatening to kill Dalit victims

Two accused in the Una flogging case have been booked for allegedly threatening to kill the Dalit victims if they did not arrive at a compromise in the case.

An FIR was lodged at the Una police station on a complaint filed by Vashram Sarvaiya who was one of the victims of the flogging and his father Balubhai against the two accused in the case Pramodgiri Goswami, Balwant Goswami and one unidentified person.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) apart from sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

In his complaint, Vashram said he and his cousin Ashok who was also among those publicly flogged by the accused in 2016, were traveling in Una town when Pramod and Balwant, along with an unidentified person intercepted them. The three threatened to kill them, and hurled casteist abuses. The FIR mentions the accused also told the Sarvaiyas “to remember how they had been beaten before.”

In July 2016, Vashram, his brother Ramesh and their cousins Bechar and Ashok were publicly stripped, tied to a four-wheeler vehicle, and flogged by a group of self-styled “gau rakshaks” for allegedly skinning a cow carcass. Since then, the Sarvaiyas have given up skinning carcasses, taken to Buddhism, and are making a living out of farming and Manaki.

In July, the Gujarat High Court granted bail to four key accused, Ramesh Jadav, Pramodgiri Goswami, Balwantgiri Goswami and Rakesh Joshi. The bail was granted with restrictions on the four accused from entering Gir Somnath district except to attend court.