2 teenagers among 6 killed, car hits bike, autorickshaw

Updated: August 11, 2022 11:37:09 pm
Six persons including two teenagers were killed when a speeding car hit a motorcycle and an autorickshaw in which they were travelling in Sojitra of Anand Thursday.
According to police, the driver of the car fled the spot after the accident, but he was apprehended soon. The driver, 42-year-old Ketan Padhiyar, has been booked for culpable homicide, police said.
According to police, the accident happened Thursday evening on the Sojitra highway when a speeding Kia Seltos SUV hit an autorickshaw and a motorcycle from behind.
The deceased have been identified as Jiyaben Mistri (14) and Janviben Mistri (17), resident of Navagadh village in Sojitra, their mother Vinaben Mistri (44), Yasan Vohra (38), an autorickshaw driver, Yogesh Od (20) and Sandeep Od (19), residents of Anand.
Subscriber Only Stories
According to police, Vinaben, Jiya and Janvi were travelling in an autorickshaw driven by Yasan while Yogesh and Sandeep were on a motorcycle.
“Ketan Padhiyar had hit the two vehicles and tried to flee. We have apprehended and booked him under IPC 304 for culpable homicide. Further investigation is being carried out by Assistant Superintendent of Police Khambhat division Abhishek Gupta,” said Ajit Rajiaan, Superintendent of Police, Anand.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish KumarPremium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to themPremium
Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'Premium
My India, my Pakistan
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Latest News
Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
Two booked for creating ruckus at Madhya Pradesh temple during Tejasvi Surya’s visit
Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM
Silver Sable: How a “lazy” mason cleared hurdles, built a new home and found a way to beat Kenyans at steeplechase
Sena’s call to appoint Danve as LoP in Council: Ajit Pawar meets Uddhav, advises him to consult allies before taking major decisions
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turkey ties?
Punjab Cabinet approves fund to create health, education infrastructure
Your Daily Wrap: CBI arrests Mamata’s close aide, SC calls electoral freebies ‘serious issue’; and more
Co-accused of Telgi in petrol adulteration case gets 5 days’ imprisonment
Roller coaster crash at German amusement park injures 34