2 Surat BLOs refuse poll duty, show up for work after warrant

Kamrej police inspector R B Gojiya said, “We have initiated action against the negligent officials as per the instructions of the election department officials.”

Two civic officials in Surat who had refused to perform election-related duties reported to work on Wednesday after police issued warrants against them, officials said.

With the civic elections only a few days away, the returning officer in Surat city, in a meeting, had tasked booth-level officers or BLOs with the door-to-door distribution of ballot slips in ward nos. 1 to 30.

While a majority of BLOs attended the meeting and collected the ballot slips, two Surat Municipal Corporation employees, Rakesh Sorathiya and Girish Chaudhary, who were appointed as BLOs for the Varachha Assembly seat, parts 150 (Phoolpada 53) and 135 (Phoolpada 38), remained absent and didn’t comply with further instructions of senior officials.