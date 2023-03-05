scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
2 PIs, 4 assistant drill instructors suspended over ‘fake SI’ case in Gujarat

A highly placed official in Gujarat police confirmed the development.

The two Police Inspectors are MJ Gohil and DN Angari whereas, the four ADIs include Hitesh Dangar, Parag Bhatt, Nathabhai Chaudhary and Hiten Patel. (Express Photo)
Two police inspectors and four Assistant Drill Instructors were on Sunday suspended in connection with the case where a trainee sub inspector Mayur Tadvi was allegedly found to have enrolled at Karai Police Academy using forged documents.

The two Police Inspectors are MJ Gohil and DN Angari whereas, the four ADIs include Hitesh Dangar, Parag Bhatt, Nathabhai Chaudhary and Hiten Patel.

A highly placed official in Gujarat police confirmed the development.

The case came to light on February 27 when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja revealed details of the same at a press conference.

Tadvi was arrested last week for enrolling as a trainee police sub-inspector at the Karai Police Academy in Gandhinagar allegedly by submitting forged documents, including fitness certificates and appointment letter, after he failed the qualifying tests.

A total of 582 trainees were selected through a series of tests by the Police Recruitment Board. Tadvi’s name was not on the list of those candidates.
Police had later claimed that a “secret investigation” was held under the vigilance of the higher authorities in the academy and Tadvi was kept under watch, before Jadeja had made the issue public.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 23:58 IST
