2 pilgrims killed, 5 injured as rain-triggered rockfall strikes Gujarat’s Pavagadh Hill

Two pilgrims were killed and five others grievously injured in Gujarat after a massive rockfall, triggered by heavy rainfall, struck a pilgrimage route near Patiyapul on Pavagadh Hill early on Friday.

Rescue operations are currently underway to remove the landslide debris and rescue those trapped underneath the boulders.

According to preliminary information, the landslide took place around 6 am when large boulders rolled down near Patiyapul, trapping several pilgrims who had arrived early for worship at the Kalika Mata temple.

The police said that the primary cause of the accident seems to be soil erosion and the sudden collapse of large rocks from the hillside, as the area has been receiving heavy rain for the past few days, resulting in the landslide and increased water flow on the hill.