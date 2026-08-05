2 of Pranlal Bhogilal’s vintage cars on display at automobile museum at France

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TWO VINTAGE cars from the private collection of the late Pranlal Bhogilal will be on exhibit at the National Automobile Museum (Musée National de l’Automobile) in France till the end of August.
A statement issued by Dastan Auto World, the automobile museum set up by Bhogilal on Ahmedabad’s outskirts on Tuesday said the two cars – a 1927 Hispanzo-Suiza H6C and a 1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K – were invited to participate in the Concours d’Elegance International at the museum in Mulhouse, France held on June 27-28 where the former was awarded “Best of Show”.
The two cars remained on display as part of the special two -month exhibition at the museum which the statement claimed was the “first occasion on which historic vehicles from Asia have been exhibited in France’s national automobile museum.”
Representatives of the Dastan Autoworld Museum met Bruno Fuchs, Member of the French National Assembly, Chairman of its Foreign Affairs Committee, and President of the Board of the Musée National de l’Automobile in an effort to “develop closer cooperation between the two museums through the exchange of significant historic vehicles, collaborative exhibitions, and initiatives that promote greater cultural, automotive and industrial dialogue between France and India,” Fuchs was quoted as saying.
The National Automobile Museum at Mulhouse was a former woolen mill bought over by the Schlumpf brothers in 1957 to house their collection of automobiles.
“This emerging partnership reflects the growing international recognition of India’s rich motoring heritage and represents an important step towards strengthening the longstanding cultural ties between the two countries through the preservation, study and celebration of historically significant automobiles,” custodian of the Pranlal Bhogilal collection, Brijesh Chinai, was quoted as saying.
Bhogilal, who passed away in 2011, started the Auto World Museum in his private estate of 2,200 acres in 1927 in Kathwada, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. He collected 204 cars, of which 105 are in Ahmedabad as per the Gujarat Tourism website. The museum is known for its collection of ex-Maharaja motor cars and other rare European and American classics.
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