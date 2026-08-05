2 of Pranlal Bhogilal’s vintage cars on display at automobile museum at France

Bhogilal, who passed away in 2011, started the Auto World Museum in his private estate of 2,200 acres in 1927 in Kathwada, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

TWO VINTAGE cars from the private collection of the late Pranlal Bhogilal will be on exhibit at the National Automobile Museum (Musée National de l’Automobile) in France till the end of August.

A statement issued by Dastan Auto World, the automobile museum set up by Bhogilal on Ahmedabad’s outskirts on Tuesday said the two cars – a 1927 Hispanzo-Suiza H6C and a 1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K – were invited to participate in the Concours d’Elegance International at the museum in Mulhouse, France held on June 27-28 where the former was awarded “Best of Show”.

The two cars remained on display as part of the special two -month exhibition at the museum which the statement claimed was the “first occasion on which historic vehicles from Asia have been exhibited in France’s national automobile museum.”