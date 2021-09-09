2 new entrants; Gujarat institutes improve performance in NIRF 2021

The number of institutes from Gujarat that has made it to the top 100 of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has gone up with two new entrants under overall and university categories — Pandit Deendayal Energy (formerly Petroleum) University Gandhinagar and Sardar Vallabhbai National Institute of Technology Surat (SVNIT).

In the NIRF India Rankings 2021 announced by Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday, three Gujarat universities on the list of top 100 are Gujarat University (43), Pandit Deendayal Energy (formerly Petroleum) University Gandhinagar (73) and Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara (90). In 2020, it was only GU on the list.

While GU and Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) retained their record of being listed in top 100 under overall rankings, Sardar Vallabhbai National Institute of Technology Surat is ranked 98 with a score of 41.72.

The rank of GU Ahmedabad, the alma mater of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Home Amit Shah, Former ISRO chairman Dr K Kasturirangan, former Chief Justice Aziz Ahmadi, chairman of Zydus Cadila group Pankaj Patel, chairman of Torrent Group Sudhir Mehta and SEWA founder Elaben Bhatt, improved from 44 to 43 this year. However, the university category, it slipped from rank 60 to 62 with a score of 46.57.

“Due to progressive idealism and special efforts of all the stakeholders, we are improving in our rankings every year,” said GU Vice-Chancelor Himanshu Pandya.

The position among top 100 for the second consecutive year will make the university eligible for various schemes and funding under the central government. GU Pro Vice-Chancellor Jagdish Bhavsar said, “Maintaining the position in top 100 is due to collective effort of everyone.”

When many universities did not participate in the first year of NIRF in 2016, PDEU Gandhinagar was ranked 55 under the university category.

IITGN, the only higher education institute from Gujarat to be ranked among the top 50 educational institutions under the overall category, moved up from rank 35 to 33 position with a score of 52.77. The institute was at 22 rank in the engineering category and 39 rank under the research category — the only institute from Gujarat to be among top 100 under this category.

Attributing this to the institute’s persistent efforts for educational excellence, Prof Sudhir Jain, Director, IITGN, said in a release, “IITGN has always focused on quality education and meaningful research that can create a lasting impact. We are constantly striving to explore, innovate, and scale newer heights in education and research and development.”

Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara, Prof Parimal Vyas told The Indian Express, “We are the only state university running as a unitary university with 40,000 students under various undergraduate and postgraduate courses on the campus.”

Another achievement is of the CEPT University that has been ranked at fifth position under the architecture category. The private university that has been an in-principle status as a Centre of Excellence by the state government was ranked fourth in NIRF 2020.

Dr Bimal Patel, president of CEPT, stated in an official release, “These evaluations are a reflection of a decade-long process of deepening our expertise in a variety of habitat areas, our commitment to an environment of teaching and learning that fosters excellence in our students and faculty and the high-quality consultancy inputs that we provide to both government and private sectors.”

The Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) Gandhinagar has emerged as the sixth best law school in India Rankings 2021. GNLU has improved its national ranking for the second consecutive year.

“We could achieve this splendid performance because of the concerted efforts of the faculty, students and staff, and of course, the support and cooperation of the partner institutions in our pursuit of excellence,” said GNLU Director, Prof S Shanthakumar.

In 2020, GNLU had jumped to seventh rank from ninth rank in 2019.