2 minors found hanging from tree: Cops

The Dahod police is investigating an alleged case of suicide of a girl (15) and a boy (17) who were found hanging from a tree in Baina village of Devgadhbaria taluka of the district.

The bodies of the minors were discovered by the villagers on early Friday morning near a lake in the village. According to the police, they had received a complaint from the girl’s father on Thursday, alleging that the boy had abducted her and fled from the village.

The bodies were discovered when the police investigation into the alleged abduction was underway. Preliminary investigations hinted at an alleged relationship between the two.

Sanjay Patel, assistant sub-inspector at Devgadhbaria police station, said, “As per preliminary investigations, their relationship was not accepted by their respective families, which is why they may have taken this extreme step. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.”

“As per initial autopsy reports, both of them died due to asphyxiation by hanging. However, we are still awaiting the final autopsy reports. We are also interrogating their family members and investigating if there could be any kind of foul play in the case. We are tracing where they had fled to from the village and when they returned,” Patel added.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Devgadhbaria police station and further investigations are underway. The bodies of the minors were handed over to the respective families after post mortem.

