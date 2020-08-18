2 kids among 5 dead as SUV rams car on NH-8

Pramukh Patel was driving the SUV, while others were the passengers of the Swift car. Yakub Shaikh was a businessman in Kalupur of Ahmedabad. (Representational)

Five persons, including two children, died and five others were injured in an accident at Nadiad National Highway 8 on Sunday evening when a speeding SUV rammed a car from behind.

According to police, the accident occurred around 10 pm on National Highway 8, near Pij Chokdi of Tundel village in Kheda-Nadiad, when a Swift car carrying nine persons, including four children, was rammed by a Fortuner from behind.

The deceased have been identified as Yakub Shaikh (52), his wife Kausarben Shaikh (50) and eight-month-old Inaya — all residents of Kalupur in Ahmedabad, and Seemben Shaikh (29) and Tanaj Shaikh (4), residents of Danilimda in Ahmedabad. The injured persons have been identified as Ziya Shaikh, Sahad Shaikh, Nida Banu, Sameera and Pramukh Patel.

“Local residents and police rushed to the spot and took the injured to Kheda Civil Hospital where the condition of three is critical. The postmortem of the deceased was conducted and bodies were handed over to the relatives. We have registered a case of accidental death for now but soon an FIR will be lodged against those responsible,” said a police officer at Nadiad.

Imran Khedawala, Congress MLA from Jamalpur Khadia constituency, wrote a letter to the Chief Minister on Monday demanding ex gratia compensation for the family of the deceased.

Health worker ‘stabbed to death’ by friend in Surat

Surat: A 27-year-old health worker in Surat was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend in Pandesara area on Sunday. Police detained one person in connection with the incident and search is on for three others. The deceased was identified as Nikhil Vanker, a resident of Gandhinagar society, Singhanpore. Vanker was part of a Covid-19 surveillance squad in Surat.

On Sunday evening, Vanker had gone to Avirbhav society in Pandesarea area to meet his friends. According to police, a fight broke out between Vanker and his friend Nilesh Patil, a resident of Pandesara area. Following this, Patil and three others assaulted Vanker.

Police said that Patil allegedly stabbed him to death and left the spot. The body has been sent to New Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Vanker’s elder brother Shanker lodged a complaint, naming Patil as a suspect, at the Pandesara police station.

Police on Monday detained Patil and have launched a hunt for the three others. Police also carried out the Covid- 19 test of Patil and its result is still awaited.

Pandesara police Inspector A P Chaudhari said, “There was some tiff among the friends which had led to a quarrel and later murder.”

The accused were booked under IPC Section 302 and Section 144 of the CrPC. ENS

Couple and son electrocuted; daughter escapes

Surat: Three members of a family, including a couple and their 15-year-old son, were electrocuted in Pardi taluka of Valsad district on Monday, while the couple’s 10-year-old daughter who went to call neighbours for help escaped unhurt.

Police said the incident took place in Pariya village in Pardi taluka of Valsad district, when Umesh Patel (40), who went to switch on electric motor got an electric shock. Hearing him shout for help, his wife Kailashben (38) and their son Viral (15) rushed to help him and got electric shock in the process.

Neighbours who reached their house immediately disconnected the electric lines and shifted the trio to a private hospital in Pardi where they were declared dead on arrival. Pardi police sub-inspector SB Zala said, “The family was staying in a mud house where the walls and floor were wet due to heavy rainfall, leading to all getting electrocuted.” ENS

