2 Kenyan nationals held with 8.5-kg heroin at Ahmedabad airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 8.5 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 60 crore and arrested two Kenyan nationals Thursday at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad.

This is one of the largest seizures of drugs at the Ahmedabad-based airport in a single case.

According to DRI officials, the two accused, who hid the narcotics in cavities inside their bags, were arrested at the airport premises after they landed in an international flight. “We received specific intelligence that two passengers from Kenya are arriving at Ahmedabad Airport and are carrying narcotic drugs with them. Acting on the same, officers of the DRI intercepted the said two Kenyan passengers — a male and a female — at the airport,” read a statement from DRI.

During the examination of their baggage, it was noticed that the empty bags had extra weight and indicated the false cavities inside those bags. “On thorough search, the false cavities were found on both sides of the bags, in which eight plastic packings with some sort of granules/powder were concealed. The said plastic packages were opened in presence of independent witnesses as well as both passengers and the contents from the plastic packing were emptied,” said the DRI.

Later, a preliminary test carried out by the Forensic Science Laboratory officers of the off-white granules recovered from those held have tested positive for ‘heroin’. Accordingly, a total of 8.5-kg heroin was recovered from the plastic bags and seized under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985, the statement further said.

“Both the Kenyan nationals admitted their involvement in drug trafficking and were arrested Thursday under the NDPS Act. The modus operandi adopted by the said syndicate indicates that these passengers came to visit India on the pretext of medical visits on the basis of fabricated letters shown as issued by the hospital,” it added.

Recently, DRI had arrested two Ugandan nationals from the SVPI airport after they were found in possession of over 160 capsules of heroin inside their bodies.