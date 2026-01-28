2 J&K residents booked for entering notified area near IB in Kutch: Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Kutch (West) Police in Gujarat booked two residents of Jammu and Kashmir for disobedience of prohibitory orders by allegedly entering a notified area near Narayan Sarovar near the International Border with Pakistan.
On January 25, the police booked Javed Iqbal Mohammad Ashraf Shaikh (30), and Mohammad Mushtaq Hassandeen Raisi (25), both residents of Atoli village of Mandi taluka in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The local police in these border areas are already on the watch for any outsiders in this sensitive area where security was already heightened in view of the blast near Red Fort, Operation Sindoor and Republic Day. “So, when the local police informed us they were in the notified area, we detained the two men and booked them for breach of prohibitory orders under section 223 of the BNS (which is disobedience of lawful order promulgated by a public servant),” said police inspector A D Parmar of the SOG.
Police officials said the two men had traveled on the Jammu Tawi Express till Ajmer in Rajasthan and then took a bus to Gandhidham, in Kutch. They then went to Mandvi and then to Naliya, before heading to Narayan Sarovar.
“They wanted to visit a village there as they had come to this area to collect donations from the various mosques and the community leaders. They said they are farmers in their village in Poonch,” said Parmar.
When asked, the officer said nothing objectionable had been found from them, but their phones had been sent to the FSL.
