2 injured after fire breaks out in sev factory units at Ahmedabad; cause remains unknown

2 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Mar 6, 2026 03:39 AM IST
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials said further details regarding ownership and damages are being compiled.
By Aryan Matthews

A major fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday near Kalupur Bridge in Ahmedabad, gutting three sev-making units and triggering a large-scale firefighting operation. The blaze was reported from a cluster of factories located opposite the city’s Shaherkotda police station.

According to Divisional Fire Officer A.G. Baria, the fire control room received the first call at 2:23 am. “There were three factory units located side-by-side that made sev. The fire started in one and spread to all three,” he said. The units reportedly shared common walls and stored raw materials such as flour and fuel used in furnaces, which may have contributed to the rapid spread of flames.

Two workers, who were sleeping on the upper floor of one of the factory units, sustained injuries while attempting to escape. “They were asleep and likely woke up due to the smoke and heat. They sustained some injuries while trying to get down,” Baria said, adding that members of the public rushed them to a hospital before fire tenders reached the spot.

teams arrived, and nearly 80 per cent of the fire was brought under
control by 6:30 am. Complete extinguishing operations continued until
around 7:30–8:00 am.

Behind the affected units were residential chawls sharing a wall with the factories. Firefighters had to climb onto tin roofs to prevent the blaze from entering the houses. “Our teams climbed onto the tin roofs and used water to create a barrier, which prevented the fire from entering the residential houses,” Baria said. Residents were evacuated safely.

A total of 16 fire vehicles, including water tenders and rescue units, were deployed. Chief Fire Officer Mihir Rana said the flames were visible from an adjacent bridge when teams arrived, and nearly 80 per cent of the fire was brought under control by 6:30 am. Extinguishing operations continued until 8:00 am.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials said further details regarding ownership and damages are being compiled.

(Aryan Matthews is an intern at the Ahmedabad office of The Indian Express)

 

