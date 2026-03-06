2 injured after fire breaks out in sev factory units at Ahmedabad; cause remains unknown

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials said further details regarding ownership and damages are being compiled.

By Aryan Matthews

A major fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday near Kalupur Bridge in Ahmedabad, gutting three sev-making units and triggering a large-scale firefighting operation. The blaze was reported from a cluster of factories located opposite the city’s Shaherkotda police station.

According to Divisional Fire Officer A.G. Baria, the fire control room received the first call at 2:23 am. “There were three factory units located side-by-side that made sev. The fire started in one and spread to all three,” he said. The units reportedly shared common walls and stored raw materials such as flour and fuel used in furnaces, which may have contributed to the rapid spread of flames.