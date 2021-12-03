2 IIPHG researchers on Stanford University’s list of top global researchers

Two researchers from the Indian Institute of Public Health in Gandhinagar (IIPH-G) have been named in Stanford University’s list of the top two per cent of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines.

Dr Dileep Mavlankar and Dr Mahaveer Golechha, from the domain of health sciences and field of public health and public services respectively, are on the list released in October.

The exhaustive list, which has 1,59,683 persons with nearly 1,500 Indians on it, is released annually for the top two percent researchers globally based on their research publications. It is prepared on the basis of standardised citation indicators, including information on citation and the overall impact of citation. All researchers are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields.

Dr Mavlankar, also the director of IIPH-G, has significant contributions in the area of maternal and child health, environmental public health and public health management. An alumnus of NHL Municipal Medical College in Ahmedabad and John Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health, he was associated with IIM-Ahmedabad prior to joining IIPHG. An author of more than 100 international and national peer-reviewed publications, he is also a member secretary of the high-level Covid-19 task force of the Gujarat government.

Dr Golechha is an alumnus of AIIMS New Delhi, the London School of Economics and the London School of Hygiene. He has contributed to the field of medical sciences through his research on Alzheimer’s disease and epilepsy.