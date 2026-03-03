2 held, Rs 89 lakh in demonetised notes seized

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Ahmedabad City Police on Tuesday apprehended two youths who were allegedly transporting Rs 89 lakh in demonetised currency notes. The youths, who tried to flee when surrounded, were nabbed and the discontinued notes seized from their possession.
The Naroda Police apprehended Krushnapalsinh Bhavsinh Viramsinh Sodha (28) and Anil Leela Soma Desai (Rabari) (22), both students and residents of Patan district ferrying 4,350 currency notes of Rs 1,000 denomination and 9,100 notes of Rs 500 denomination, both of which were demonetised by the Centre in 2018.
While sub-inspector V R Chowdhary and Naroda police personnel were on patrol, constables received a tip-off, “Four persons in a vehicle, bearing registration number GJ-02-CP-4996 on Galaxy Avenue Road, ahead of Naroda Galaxy Crossroads, are in possession of demonetised Indian currency notes without any supporting documentation or permit.”
When a police team reached the spot, they spotted two persons trying to flee from the vehicle. They were stopped and apprehended. The demonetised notes were found in an inspection of the vehicle.
Inspector P V Gohil of Naroda Police said, “These two arrested accused are just the couriers. The person who sent the notes, identified as Jitendrasinh Rathod of Vijapur (Mehsana), and the intended recipient Mukesh Rabari of Amraiwadi (Ahmedabad), are co-accused and are yet to be arrested.”
The inspector added, “Once these two are caught, we will know the point of possession and transport of so much demonetised cash. We are investigating how these notes were used and exchanged and for what purpose.”
A non cognizable offence is likely to be filed against the two youths. Further investigation is underway, police said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram