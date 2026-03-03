2 held, Rs 89 lakh in demonetised notes seized

A non cognizable offence is likely to be filed against the two youths. Further investigation is underway, police said.(Special arrangement photo/ Image enhanced using ChatGPT)

The Ahmedabad City Police on Tuesday apprehended two youths who were allegedly transporting Rs 89 lakh in demonetised currency notes. The youths, who tried to flee when surrounded, were nabbed and the discontinued notes seized from their possession.

The Naroda Police apprehended Krushnapalsinh Bhavsinh Viramsinh Sodha (28) and Anil Leela Soma Desai (Rabari) (22), both students and residents of Patan district ferrying 4,350 currency notes of Rs 1,000 denomination and 9,100 notes of Rs 500 denomination, both of which were demonetised by the Centre in 2018.

While sub-inspector V R Chowdhary and Naroda police personnel were on patrol, constables received a tip-off, “Four persons in a vehicle, bearing registration number GJ-02-CP-4996 on Galaxy Avenue Road, ahead of Naroda Galaxy Crossroads, are in possession of demonetised Indian currency notes without any supporting documentation or permit.”