2 held in Ahmedabad for ‘murdering’ sister

Days after a 45-year-old woman was found murdered in her flat in Vastral area of Ahmedabad, police arrested her two brothers on Sunday for allegedly killing her after arriving at her house in the guise of getting ‘rakhis’ tied by her.

According to police, the victim, Sofi alias Meera (45), was found murdered by a sharp weapon at her house in Sarita Residency in Vastral of Ahmedabad on August 6. Her husband Ramswaroop Sadhu was also missing from the house and the crime had gone undetected.

On Sunday, the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested Sofi’s brothers Sajijal alias Sajit Shaikh (40) and Rozoali alias Raju (27), both residents of Ramol for allegedly murdering their sister on the night of August 4 when she was alone in her house. The accused had allegedly informed their sister that they were arriving at her house to get rakhis tied by her, a day after Rakshabandhan festival and after entering the house, they allegedly murdered her using knives.

Explaining the motive, BV Gohil, Assistant Commissioner of Police, DCB said, “Many years ago, Sofi had come from Kolkata and settled in Ahmedabad and she had married one person called Rakesh Nepali. However, Sofi had allegedly involved herself into prostitution and after it was known to the family, the wife of Sajijal Shaikh had taken divorce from him. Later, Rakesh Nepali died and Sofi married Ramswaroop Sadhu. Meanwhile, Sofi allegedly continued to involve in prostitution inviting ire from the brothers and their subsequent family.”

“On July 31, Sofi and Ramswaroop had a fight after which the latter had left the house. Sajijal had blamed Sofi for the divorce from his own wife. On August 2, both Sajijal and Rozoali met and made a plan to arrive at Sofi’s house, kill her and loot valuables from her house. They had thought that since Sofi and Ramswaroop have had a fight, the blame for murder will fall on her husband,” the ACP said.

Police said that on August 4 around 8:30 pm, the brothers arrived at her house.

“The brothers had informed Sofi on phone that they were coming to get rakhis tied from her. After Sofi tied rakhis on their hands, they stabbed her in the back several times using knives and looted valuable jewellery from her house and fled from the scene,” said Gohil.

The body of the victim was then found on August 6 morning after which a case of murder was lodged at Ramol police station.

