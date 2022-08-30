scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

2 held from Surat for stealing data of e-comm firm for fake website

According to police, Kalpesh Vaghasia (28) and Sanket Sorathiya (24) — both residents of Kamrej in Surat, were held by a team of the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell, after an e-commerce giant approached police stating that two dubious websites had stolen their data.

An FIR has been lodged under sections of fraud and criminal breach of trust along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) amendment Act. (Representational/File)

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on Monday arrested two persons from Surat for allegedly stealing data of an e-commerce company for the website of their fake e-commerce company and later duping customers.

The accused had created two dubious websites — http://www.bagonia.in and http://www.bageto.in — where they had copied the data of online products from e-commerce companies and offered the same products at lower prices. However, customers did not receive the products after payment was done, police said.

“The complainant company approached us saying that unknown persons had registered two websites where they had stolen online data of their products… and were offering their unique products to customers at much lower price. After the customers made online payment for products, they never received it,” said a senior officer of the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

An FIR has been lodged under sections of fraud and criminal breach of trust along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) Amendment Act.

Gujarat records highest number of custodial deaths for second year

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
