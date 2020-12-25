Gujarat: Two arrested for cruelty to animals

"The animals were found without any facility for food and water for them,” said a police officer at Bajana police station.

Police in Surendranagar Friday arrested two persons and seized 21 bovines from a truck which, police said, were being taken to slaughterhouse.

According to police, an Eicher truck coming from Morbi was intercepted near Malvan interception in Surendranagar on Friday wee hours. Upon checking the truck was found with 21 buffaloes which were allegedly being taken to a slaughterhouse.

The two accused have been identified as Farhan Piludia and Imran Otha, both natives of Morbi who have been booked under Prevention of Cruelty To Animals Act.

“We received a tip-off from an NGO that nearly two dozen bovines were being smuggled after which our police team chased the truck and intercepted it near Malvan intersection. The animals were found without any facility for food and water for them,” said a police officer at Bajana police station.