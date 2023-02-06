2 held for ‘assault’ on bank employee

Two men who allegedly assaulted an employee of Bank of India in Nadiad over verification of documents pertaining to a loan have been arrested. The Nadiad town police booked the two men based on the complaint of the officer from the loan desk of the bank.

According to police, on February 3, one of the accused Samarth Brahmbhatt, along with a friend, assaulted complainant, Manish Dangar, at Bank of India branch on Nadiad-Kapadvanj road.

An FIR filed by Dangar stated, “Brahmabhatt had been upset that the bank was asking him to produce the copy of the policy for verification of the loan multiple times… He had even threatened to not submit the documents. On Friday, he barged into the bank and began assaulting me with punches and kicks.”

Brahmabhatt’s friend, Parth, has also been named as an accused in the case. According to the complainant, Brahmabhatt’s document was imperative for the loan as his house was mortagaged with the bank.

A video of the asssault was widely share on social media.