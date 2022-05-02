2 from MP jailed under PASA for cyber crime

The Ahmedabad City Police arrested two accused youth from Madhya Pradesh act for their alleged involvement in cybercrime incidents. The duo has been sent to judicial custody at Palara Jail in Kutch’s Bhuj under the Prevention of Anti Social Activities (PASA).

According to police, the accused Bharat Rathod (28) from Indore and Aarif Khan (23) from Khargaon were booked under the PASA Act and arrested by the Ranip police station Saturday.

The accused were already under judicial custody at Sabarmati Central Jail when they were arrested. According to police, the duo was held by a team of Ramol Police Station earlier in January this year from MP in relation to a fraud case under IPC 406 for criminal breach of trust and 420 for fraud.

“In order to thwart the anti-social activities of the accused related to cyber fraud incidents, a PASA application was prepared by Ranip PS against the two accused Bharat and Aarif which was approved by the city police commissioner’s office. The accused were arrested Saturday night and sent to Palara jail in Kutch,” stated the Ahmedabad City Police.