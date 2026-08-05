2 from Bengal, Bangladesh get jail for trafficking, rape of minors

According to the complaint filed by PSI YJ Anjariya on behalf of the State, the Crime Branch raided the residence of the accused on August 21, 2024, and found two women, a two-year-old child and two teenage girls.

The Special POCSO court in Ahmedabad has convicted and sentenced two persons, including a Bangladesh national, for sexual exploitation and trafficking of minor girls from the neighbouring country in a 2024 case filed in Ahmedabad.

The accused, identified as Sagar Milan Mandal of West Bengal and Mahammad Faruq of Bangladesh were sentenced to jail for 20 years and 14 years, respectively.

In the order pronounced on July 31, Nita Hareshbhai Vasvelia, Special Judge (POCSO) and 13th Additional Sessions Judge, Ahmedabad, held Mandal guilty under Sections 143(1) (f), 144(1), 54 (trafficking) of the BNS, sections 3(a), 4, 5(l), 6, of the POCSO Act read with sections 64, 64(2-M), and 65(1) (rape) of the BNS and under Section 4 & 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.