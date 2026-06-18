2 flagship programmes commence at IIMA

WITH 60.87 per cent students of a total 414 students from an engineering background and 39.13 per cent from non-engineering backgrounds, a female population of 30.92 per cent, average work experience of 24 months, and around 77 per cent students having prior work experience, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) commenced its flagship programmes – the Two-Year Full Time Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) on Wednesday.

Hailing from diverse educational backgrounds, domains and age groups, 414 students joined the PGP while 44 students were inducted into the Two-Year Full-time Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM), a statement said. The average age of students remains 23 in both programmes, it said.

A total of 17 differently-abled students have joined the PGP Class of 2026-2028. The institute has set up an EOO (Equal Opportunity Office) that collaborates with these students to understand their special needs and provides several facilities, including iPads, automotive wheelchairs, specialised software, high-resolution cameras for laptops and any other specific requirements they may have during their student life on campus.

All students of the PGP-FABM batch of 2026-28 have an academic background in agriculture or allied sectors, with 38.64 per cent female student population and 61.36 per cent male student population. The average work experience in the batch is 16 months, and about 34 per cent of the batch holds prior work experience.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, said, “You all have stepped into an institution which has created numerous leaders and change-makers, who have been able to tackle new situations and challenges, and every time they have not only succeeded but also steered the country out of difficult times. Your journey towards such leadership requires you to be resilient. And the rigorous process of learning at IIMA is designed to build that resilience in you, irrespective of the change in technology or economic environment, and create opportunities not only for yourself but society as a whole.”

Prof Diptesh Ghosh, Dean (Programmes), IIMA, gave the new cohorts a glimpse into IIMA’s programmes.

Prof Ankur Sinha, Chairperson, PGP, IIMA, encouraged students to leverage technology and AI responsibly and added that learning, and not merely task completion, must remain the priority.