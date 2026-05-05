2 drown in Vadodara beach off Mahisagar River; 7 rescued

Officials said that some of the seven rescued persons also knew swimming and therefore managed to “hold on to each other”. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A morning outing of nine friends to beat the summer heat took a tragic turn as two young men drowned while seven others were rescued when the group was swept away into the Mahisagar river at Kotna riverside spot, popularly known as Kotna beach in Vadodara on Monday

According to the police, nine friends – all residents of Vadodara – went to Kotna on Monday and took a dip in the water.

However, strong river currents swept them away. While seven were rescued by local residents and emergency responders, two youths could not be saved. Officials said that some of the seven rescued persons also knew swimming and therefore managed to “hold on to each other”.