2 detained with 7 stolen cows, 4 on the run: Cops

According to the police, the accused either sold the cows for rearing purposes or to illegal slaughter houses. (Representational Image) According to the police, the accused either sold the cows for rearing purposes or to illegal slaughter houses. (Representational Image)

The Vadodara Crime Branch on Friday detained two persons involved in cattle smuggling and recovered seven cows and calves worth Rs. 40,000 from their possession.

On June 7, a complaint was registered against three unidentified persons by one Siddharth Rabari, a resident of Salatwada area of the city, after they had allegedly stolen his jersey cow. In his complaint, Raban stated that the cow was worth Rs. 60,000 and the incident was captured in a nearby CCTV camera.

The police recovered the CCTV footage and a team of the Detection of Crime Branch was formed to investigate the case. “The car could be identified in the footage and the people were faintly visible. We tracked down the car and its owner. The owner was not present at his house, but we nabbed two of his accomplices,” said SM Bharwad, police sub inspector, Vadodara Crime Branch.

The arrested accused include a 35-year-old farmer who had bought cows from the gang to sell it to other villagers. A 37-year-old man, who was asked to create a database of cattle owners in Vadodara city and nearby districts to help the gang choose their targets, was also arrested. From the residence in Bharuch, the police also recovered seven cows and the vehicle used in the alleged theft on June 7, but could not recover the jersey cow.

“So far, we have not come across any other cases against them in Vadodara, but we are looking into it. The recovered cows and calves were also allegedly stolen and we are trying to trace the owners. We suspect the jersey cow has been taken to Kutch,” Bharwad added.

According to the police, the accused either sold the cows for rearing purposes or to illegal slaughter houses. Four others involved in the gang are yet to be arrested. “The other accused includes the main mastermind in the gang who also owns the car, but is on the run at the moment. Three others are residents of Ahmedabad and we are trying to trace them,” Bharwad said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd