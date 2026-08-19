2 dead after drinking contaminated liquor in dry Gujarat, 19 in hospital

The liquor, officials said, is suspected to have been brought from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Written by: Brendan Dabhi
1 min readAug 19, 2026 01:22 PM IST
Gujarat liquor deathsRelatives of the victims at Sir Takhtasinh General Hospital in Bhavnagar. Express photo
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Two people have died, and 19 others are in hospital in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district after they consumed what is suspected to be contaminated liquor. Gujarat has been a dry state since 1960, and the sale and consumption of liquor is banned there.
The liquor, officials said, is suspected to have been brought from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Bhavnagar SP Nitesh Pandey has confirmed that two persons died and the other were admitted to five different hospitals.

The incident took place at Kharakadi village in Bhavnagar district. A man who recently landed a job had thrown a party to celebrate, and liquor was arranged. The celebration turned tragic when those who drank fell ill.

The Gujarat government has directed the State Monitoring Cell – a specialised agency tasked with enforcing prohibition – to probe the incident.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Brendan Dabhi
Brendan Dabhi

Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters. Expertise Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat. Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border. Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad. Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures,  including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as  the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More

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