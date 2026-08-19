2 dead after drinking contaminated liquor in dry Gujarat, 19 in hospital

Two people have died, and 19 others are in hospital in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district after they consumed what is suspected to be contaminated liquor. Gujarat has been a dry state since 1960, and the sale and consumption of liquor is banned there.

The liquor, officials said, is suspected to have been brought from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Bhavnagar SP Nitesh Pandey has confirmed that two persons died and the other were admitted to five different hospitals.

The incident took place at Kharakadi village in Bhavnagar district. A man who recently landed a job had thrown a party to celebrate, and liquor was arranged. The celebration turned tragic when those who drank fell ill.