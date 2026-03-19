2 dead, 11 injured as short circuit and cylinder blasts gut Surat embroidery factory

The embroidery unit at Kapdoara in Surat that caught fire on Thursday. (Express photo: Hanif Malek)

Two labourers were killed, and 11 others were injured in a major fire that broke out at a textile embroidery factory in Surat early on Thursday.

According to reports, the fire broke out in a ground-plus-three-storey building at Bharatnagar, near Maruti Chowk in Kapodara, due to a suspected short circuit and was later aggravated by an LPG cylinder explosion.

The fire has been brought under control after three hours, said fire officials, adding that the condition of some of the injured workers is critical.

The factory workers undergoing treatment following the blast at the Surat factory unit. (Express Photo/Hanif Malek) The factory workers undergoing treatment following the blast at the Surat factory unit. (Express Photo/Hanif Malek)

Surat Fire officer Ranjit Khadiya told The Indian Express, “The fire broke out due to a short circuit on the first floor of the building, which spread to the second and third floors. Due to the fire, the LPG cylinders exploded, adding fuel to the fire. Huge embroidery machines and textile materials, finished and unfinished fabrics, were gutted in the fire”.