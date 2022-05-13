2 cops booked for ‘extorting Rs 4.5 lakh’

Two police constables attached with Maninagar police station in Ahmedabad have been booked for extorting Rs 4.5 lakh from two siblings after abducting and taking them to a police station under a false case, and assaulting them and their family members.

An FIR was lodged against Piyush Kumar Pravinbhai and Kuldeepsinh Rajendrasinh. The siblings—Gaurang Patel (28) and Chandresh Patel (26)—run a honey shop in Narol. “Two constables came to the parking lot outside our house and started searching vehicles. They accused us of being bootleggers and hiding liquor in our house,” said Gaurang. “They started demanding Rs 10 lakh cash in bribe to let us go. Finally, my father managed to secure Rs 4.65 lakh in cash and we were then allowed to go back home,” he added.