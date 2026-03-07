2 college girls found dead in Surat Swaminarayan temple, suicide suspected

The police said both girls left their homes for college on Saturday at 7.00 am but failed to return home by noon.

The bodies of two girls were found in the bathroom of the Swaminarayan temple in Surat on Saturday.

The two deceased girls, aged 18 and 20 years, were residents of the same area and also students of the same college.

The police said both girls left their homes for college on Saturday at 7.00 am but failed to return home by noon. When their families contacted the college authorities, they learnt that both girls had not attended college on Saturday. Thereafter, the families of both girls filed missing person complaints.

The police found that the girls visited the Swaminarayan temple by using mobile tower location technology. A police team reached the temple and discovered the bodies in the bathroom.