2 Cambodian nationals’ samples among 65 sent for genome sequencing

In view of surge in cases of of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 across the world, Gujarat has sent samples of 65 Covid-19 patients, which include two Cambodian nationals, to Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) in Gandhinagar for genome sequencing.

Director of GBRC Prof Chaitanya Joshi confirmed to The Indian Express Friday that the reports of the 65 samples are expected to arrive next week.

The two Cambodian nationals — one male and one female- — are part of the delegation of 19 members from Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) that had arrived at Ahmedabad on Dece-mber 25 for a training programme at Rashtra Raksha University.

“Barring two cases that were a part of foreign delegation that came from Cambodia to the Rashtra Raksha University, others are travellers with a domestic travel history only,” a senior government official told The Indian Express.

The two Cambodian nationals had come to RRU for a two-week training programme on good governance sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs under the bilateral relationship with the country. This is the first delegation from the country that had arrived at the university.

On December 26, one of the two Cambodian nationals had tested positive as antigen test was conducted on the delegation.

“With her testing positive for Covid-19, RT-PCR test was conducted on all of them on December 27 when the second case was reported. A status report has also been shared with the Ministry of External Affairs since its their sponsored delegation,” he said.

Advertisement

After the two members of the delegation tested Covid positive, 18 persons associated with university including teaching and non-teaching staff and students who were working as volunteers have been tested for the disease.

All of them have tested negative, Ravish Shah, head of international co-operation and outreach division at Raksha Shakti University said Friday. The university is now conducting the training online. However, from January 2, it will be held offline, the authorities said.

The two members of the Cambodian delegation are quarantined at GIFT City Club House, where the other members are also staying.

Advertisement

“Their RT-PCR report is expected to arrive today evening. Though they have once tested negative, they were tested again today. They are doing fine and are asymptomatic. The rules says three-day quarantine, but not to take any chance we have asked them to remain quarantined till the RT-PCR report arrives,” Shah said.

In June 2021, the Department of Biotechnology had announced that GBRC is a part of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), an association of over 50 national laboratories set up by the Union Health Ministry to monitor genomic variants in SARSCoV2.

With this entry, GBRC gained more access to the regional Covid -19 samples and increased its surveillance capacity up to 1000 genome sequences per month.