Gujarat: Two brothers from Sardarnagar adopted by French couple

A French couple has adopted two brothers who were found abandoned about eight months ago, from the Sardarnagar area, and were in the custody of the Ahmedabad Bal Sanrakshan Gruh, a child care home in Paldi area of the city.

The boys got their passports on Tuesday and on Wednesday evening flew back to France with their new parents.

The couple – Jeremy Plantin, who works as a project manager, and his wife Marilyne, a child rights officer – were childless and decided to adopt the boys, Vinayak, 7 and Vignesh, 4, after they saw that they had been put up for adoption online by the specialised adoption agency, a release from the Gujarat government said.

The children were handed over in the presence of Ahmedabad police commissioner AK Singh, his wife Sangita, businessman Girish Dani, and BJP leader CK Patel, who is president of the Ahmedabad District Probation and After-Care Association, a parent body of children’s and juvenile homes in Ahmedabad.

Ritesh Dave, superintendent of the home, which is registered with the Central Adoption Resource Agency (CARA) told The Indian Express that four months ago the couple chose the brothers, despite neither knowing the other’s language.

“The couple knew only French and the boys knew only Hindi and Gujarati. But in these four months, the children and their would-be parents regularly communicated on video calls, eventually ending up in the boys learning a bit of French and the parents learning a bit of English and Gujarati,” said Dave.

The children were found abandoned about eight months ago from Sardarnagar and were handed over to the agency by the city police. “They knew their names and that their father had died, but had no clue about their mother when they came to the home,” said Dave. A few days ago, the picture of a woman who had died in a road accident was shown to them, whom they identified as their mother.

According to Dave, the children had been turned down by about seven Indian parents, before they were chosen by the Plantins. This is the third case of adoption by foreigners, he said. “Two of our children were taken by American parents, one by a single parent from Spain, and now these boys by French parents,” he said. Marilyne also learnt to make khichdi during the time that the couple spent with the boys in Ahmedabad, he added.