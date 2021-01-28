2 booked for duping 35 persons using ‘credit card scheme’

Medusind Solutions company submitted an application on Monday stating that two accused Ghanshyam Vala and Rahul Sharma duped him and 34 other employees of Medusind Solutions of lakhs of rupees. (Representational)

Police Tuesday booked two persons for allegedly duping 35 persons in the past one year by offering them high dividend on credit card transactions.

According to police, a complainant Pragnesh Parmar, a resident of Amraiwadi in Ahmedabad who works in Medusind Solutions company, submitted an application on Monday stating that two accused Ghanshyam Vala and Rahul Sharma duped him and 34 other employees of Medusind Solutions of lakhs of rupees.

“Ghanshyam works in my company and last year, he told me a scheme where I had to give my two credit cards for transactions of Rs 2,25,000 in exchange for a higher dividend. Ghanshyam told me that his associate Rahul Sharma works in share markets and he withdraws money from credit cards to put in share markets after which higher returns are given to the card holders. Last year in December, I paid Rs 2,25,000 to Ghanshyam through swiping of my credit cards however I was only given Rs 1,50,000 cheque. Likewise, 34 other employees of my company have been duped in the same manner by Ghanshyam and Rahul Sharma,” said Parmar in his complaint.

Taking cognizance, police have booked Ghanshyam, a resident of Isanpur and Rahul Sharma, a resident of Narol, under Indian Penal Code sections 420 for fraud, 406 for criminal breach of trust and 120B for criminal conspiracy.