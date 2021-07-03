2 BJP corporators held on bribe charge in Ahmedabad

The two corporators were held in an ACB trap on Thursday evening at 'Pavan Farm' land on Mandal road in Viramgam of Ahmedabad rural.

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two corporators of BJP and and a corporator’s husband from Viramgam Municipality in Ahmedabad rural for accepting Rs 30,000 bribe in exchange of allowing a contractor to undertake work in a pond.

According to ACB officials, the accused corporator Anil Patel, corporator Ajay Thakor and Ratilal Thakor, husband of corporator Kanchanben, all who won on BJP tickets in the elections held last, from Ward number 1 of Viramgam Municipality, were held in an ACB trap on Thursday evening at ‘Pavan Farm’ land on Mandal road in Viramgam of Ahmedabad rural.

“A complainant had approached the ACB stating that he is engaged in soil mining work on contract basis and to undertake the work of soil mining from a pond in Viramgam, he was asked to pay Rs 30,000 bribe by the three accused. The complainant had bought a Rs 10,000-worth cellphone and gifted to Anil Patel in the recent past however he was being further asked to pay the remaining bribe amount of Rs 20,000,” said a statement from ACB Gujarat.

“After the complainant approached the ACB with call recording of three accused demanding bribe, a trap was set on Thursday and the three accused were held accepting Rs 20,000 in cash as bribe. A minor boy was also brought in by the accused group to accept the bribe and he has been detained and sent to observation home. All three accused have been arrested under sections of the prevention of corruption act,” the statement further read.