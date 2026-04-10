2 bank staffers from Gujarat arrested in Rs 1.75-cr cyber fraud in Haryana

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Two bank employees from Ahmedabad have been arrested by the police in Panchkula for their alleged role in facilitating a cyber fraud amounting to Rs 1.75 crore.
The accused have been identified as Krishan Pratap and Badal Gurnam Singh. Both were produced before a court on April 8 and remanded in seven days of police custody, police said. The case dates back to July 2024, when a Panchkula resident lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station.
According to the complainant, he came across an advertisement on Facebook on July 5 promising high returns from stock market investments. After interacting with the advertisements, he was contacted via WhatsApp and lured into investing large sums with the assurance of substantial profits. Over time, the fraudsters gained his trust and duped him of Rs 1.75 crore through multiple transactions.
Following the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS. The investigation revealed that the arrested bank employees played a key role in the network by helping cyber criminals open bank accounts, collecting documents, and routing the defrauded money through various accounts.
Police said that with these arrests, the total number of accused in the case has risen to 14, including 12 individuals who were previously arrested at different stages of the investigation between December 2024 and April 2026.
DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amarinder Singh urged the public to remain cautious against fraudulent investment schemes circulated via social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, and WhatsApp. He advised people not to share banking details, OTPs, or personal information with unknown sources and to report any cyber fraud immediately.
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