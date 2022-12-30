2 arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 29.6 L in Ahmedabad

Two persons allegedly peddling mephedrone worth Rs 29.68 lakh were nabbed by the Ahmedabad Special Operation Group from Sindhu Bhavan road area in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The duo identified as Irfan alias Popat Sindhi, 33, and Nayamat Ali Khan, 45, residents of Palanpur taluka of Banaskantha district, were caught by the team of Ahmedabad Special Operation Group with 296.78 grams mephedrone.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Operation Group crime branch, Jayrajsinh Vala, told mediapersons Thursday, “We have booked the two under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act 1985. After primary investigation, we got to know that a person in Palanpur sent these two here to deliver the drugs. They used to get Rs 5,000 per delivery.” Police said Irfan alias Popat Sindhi was arrested in a murder case three years ago and was released one-and-a-half years ago. He was arrested another time over a scuffle, too.

Adding that the duo has been in the business for four years, Vala said, “Investigation is on to ascertain their modus operandi. Our team is always on the watch for such crimes and we are approaching the New Year when such cases are likely to happen. We have made four teams to patrol the city.”