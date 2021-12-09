scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
2 arrested for murder in Surat 2 months ago

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
December 9, 2021 2:43:00 am
The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police has arrested two persons for the murder of a 25-year-old youth in Surat two months ago.

According to police, Shani Sharma (25), a resident of Shivanjali apartments in Surat, was found dead with severe injuries near a temple in Amroli area of Surat on September 26 this year.

On Wednesday, police arrested 24-year-old Mukesh Gaikwad from Katargam in Surat and 22-year-old Sagar Dattani, a resident of Saraspur in Ahmedabad, for allegedly murdering Sharma.

“The accused told us that on September 26, they had purchased two liquor bottles and were drinking outside a temple in Amroli. Shani approached the duo and asked them to not drink in front of the temple. Enraged, they murdered Sharma,” said a police official of Ahmedabad DCB.

