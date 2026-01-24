2 arrested for beating 5-foot crocodile to death in Gujarat as video of attack goes viral

The Vadodara Forest Department is investigating to ascertain if more accused are involved in the incident that occurred in the Chorbhuj village.

google-preferred-btn
Carcass of the crocodile found in the pondThe carcass of the crocodile found in the pond ((Special Arrangement, enhanced with AI)

The Vadodara Forest Department on Friday arrested two people in Gujarat for killing a five-foot-long crocodile that had recently strayed into a village.

According to Karjan Forest Range officers, two accused– identified as Vitthal Nayak and Bipin Nayak– were arrested based on the viral videos of the incident, in which the two were seen beating the crocodile to death with sticks even as some other men flashed torchlights to help them.

The accused then threw the carcass into the pond in the village.

Crocodile attack Crocodile attack

The department is investigating to ascertain if more accused are involved in the incident that occurred in the Chorbhuj village in Karjan taluka on January 17.

Karjan Range Forest Officer (RFO) Jayesh Rathod told The Indian Express that the two accused were arrested under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, for the prohibition of hunting, not declaring possession of (Schedule I) animals, among other sections, and sent to judicial custody in the Karjan sub-jail on Friday.

“The incident occurred on January 17 and was filmed on camera. We learnt about the incident on January 21 and arrested the two men. They were produced in court and sent to the sub-jail as they had admitted to the crime, and we did not need to seek remand,” Rathod said.

The officer added that the crocodile, aged about five years, had emerged from a local pond in the village when the accused assaulted and killed the Schedule-I animal. “We have lodged a First Offence Report under sections that provide for imprisonment between three and seven years,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Rathod added that just a few days ago, the department had rescued another crocodile from the village. “There are about three crocodiles in the pond in the village… several such crocodiles live in ponds in Karjan. Earlier, we had received a call to rescue a crocodile from the village. This was the second crocodile that strayed into the village. We have recovered the carcass from the pond,” Rathod said.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Akhilesh Yadav SP Vision India
AI, startups, health: Inside Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘Vision India’ roadshow
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi came good against Bangladesh in the previous game
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
Live Blog
Advertisement