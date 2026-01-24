2 arrested for beating 5-foot crocodile to death in Gujarat as video of attack goes viral

The Vadodara Forest Department on Friday arrested two people in Gujarat for killing a five-foot-long crocodile that had recently strayed into a village.

According to Karjan Forest Range officers, two accused– identified as Vitthal Nayak and Bipin Nayak– were arrested based on the viral videos of the incident, in which the two were seen beating the crocodile to death with sticks even as some other men flashed torchlights to help them.

The accused then threw the carcass into the pond in the village.

Crocodile attack Crocodile attack

The department is investigating to ascertain if more accused are involved in the incident that occurred in the Chorbhuj village in Karjan taluka on January 17.