2 arrested after prostitution racket busted in Ahmedabad, say police

Police have launched an investigation to find out if the accused had pushed any other victim women into prostitution in the past. (Representational) Police have launched an investigation to find out if the accused had pushed any other victim women into prostitution in the past. (Representational)

Two persons were arrested, on Monday, for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman from Assam and pushing her into prostitution in Vatva GIDC area of Ahmedabad, even as police are on the lookout to arrest the third accused, a woman, who was ‘handling’ the survivor.

According to the police, a 20-year-old woman of Assam was brought from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad a few months ago by a 27-year-old man under the pretext of marriage. The woman used to stay with her elder sister in Hyderabad, where the male accused reached six months ago and managed to convince them that he would marry the survivor after bringing her to Ahmedabad.

The woman was then allegedly raped by the accused, while she was kept captive at a house in Vatva GIDC area, and then forced into prostitution by another woman accomplice of the male accused. The woman from Assam was finally rescued by the police on July 24, when she had made a call to 100 number and sought help.

According to police, the two arrested accused have been identified as Masooq Ayyub Qureshi alias Sonu (27), a resident of Chandkheda in Ahmedabad and native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Mahmad Firoz Ansari (41), a resident of Ramol, his accomplice. The third accused, Sumanben alias Shahzadi Qureshi, a resident of Khokhara in Ahmedabad, is currently absconding. All three have been booked under IPC sections 376 (2)(n) for rape, 365 for kidnapping to confine a person, 366 for kidnapping a woman to compel her for marriage and 506 for criminal intimdation, along with sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Police have also launched an investigation to find out if the accused had pushed any other victim women into prostitution in the past.

“The accused had brought the victim woman from Hyderabad and after committing rape, they threatened and forced her into prostitution by sending her to different clients in hotels of Ahmedabad. The woman accused used to charge money from the clients and had forced the victim. We have arrested two persons in the case and teams have been formed to nab the third absconding accused,” said DR Gohil, police inspector and in-charge, Vatva GIDC police station.

