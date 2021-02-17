2 Alwar men arrested for ‘blackmailing’ woman

Two men from Alwar in Rajasthan have been arrested by the Gujarat State Cyber Crime Cell under CID Crime and Railways for allegedly blackmailing a Saurashtra-based woman by shooting their nude videos with the victim. (File)

According to police, the accused Ursad Khan Meo (33) and Ankur Ahuja (30) — residents of Alwar in Rajasthan, were held on Monday night by a team of Gujarat CID Crime and Railways.

“The accused made a fake Facebook profile by the name of Anjali Sharma and sent a friend request to the woman. The accused got her number. Then through Facebook app, they made video calls to the woman and they undressed themselves and took screen recording of the video chat with the woman… The accused threatened the victim to leak the video to her family members and extorted Rs 51,000 from her,” said an officer of Gujarat CID Crime.