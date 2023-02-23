1,912 bottles of IMFL seized, 2 held

As many as 1,912 bottles of Indian made English liquor (IMFL) were seized and two persons were arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, according to a press release issued Thursday.

AD Parmar, inspector at the detection of crime branch police station, said, “After an information, we arrested Jitendra alias Jitu Raval, 43, a resident of Ranip area in the city on Tuesday, and Bhiyaram Chaudhary, 29, a resident of Odhav area on Wednesday.” The former was taken into custody on Wednesday and the latter on Thursday, for two days.

According to the release, Raval was caught in possession of 1,372 bottles of IMFL that he acquired along with six others from Methipura and Dantiwada in Banaskantha and areas such as Sanchore and Abu road in Rajasthan.

Other accused Vadalsinh Vaghela, Gulabsinh Vaghela, Laxman Ram Devasi and Anandpalsinh Devada are yet to be arrested, according to Parmar. Two others involved in car piloting in the case, Chetan Mali and Babloo Christian, are also yet to be arrested.

The crime branch caught Chaudhary with 540 bottles of IMFL. The release said that his two brothers — Kavraram Chaudhary and Puraram Chaudhary — who stored the liquor bottles in plastic containers meant for storing organic manure are also yet to be arrested.

According to Parmar, muddamal worth over Rs 37 lakh and 1,912 bottles of liquor were seized in the raid.

The arrested have been booked under various sections of the Prohibition Act.